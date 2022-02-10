How Hindutva Group Mobilised the Saffron-Clad Students at Udupi College

"Till date everything that has happened, has all been done by students and we are not involved in it. As a responsible citizen of the society, we cannot sit with our eyes shut to this issue. Our dharma says what is right and wrong and how one should behave. We do not support cruelty and will never support it. But we can't always sit with our hands tied, it is our job to protect our society," Nayak said.

“See, there is nobody who doesn't have the money to buy a shawl. The students have themselves arranged the same and this is an example of what students can do,” he added.

However, the scarves and turbans the students were sporting were repurposed from Hindu Jagarana Vedike’s ‘Durga Daud’ event in October last year. One of the students who was wearing the scarf told TNM that it was his ‘personal scarf’ that was given to him by the Hindu Jagarana Vedike during the Durga Daud event last year, and he decided to use it on Tuesday. Other students, who did not have their own shawl, were provided with saffron shawls and turbans repurposed from the Durga Daud event, by the Hindu Jagarana Vedike members outside the college premises.