Old Video From Maharashtra Shared as 'Lord Ram Devotees Reaching Ayodhya'

A video of a procession with chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' (Hail Lord Ram) is being circulated on social media with a claim that all followers of Hindu god Lord Ram have reached Ayodhya to declare India a "Hindu nation."

However, we found the video is an old one of 'Durgamata Daud,' an annual religious procession organised by right-wing Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide's organisation 'Shivpratishthan Hindustan', on the occasion of Dussehra, in Miraj town of Sangli district, Maharashtra.

A local reporter confirmed to The Quint that it was indeed the 'Durgamata Daud' event.