'Why Did She Provoke?' Karnataka Min Blames Defiant Muslim Girl Heckled by Mob

"In our college, we are allowed to wear the burqa till we reach class, but after that, we can't wear the hijab. Nobody in this college had a problem with our dress, but the whole controversy was started by a bunch of outsiders a couple of days ago," she told IE.

Further, Muskan said that she knew about 10 percent of the chanters as students from the college, while the rest seemed like outsiders.

The state of Karnataka is rife with tensions, with the row over wearing hijabs to educational institutes reaching Parliament.