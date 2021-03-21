Hindu Yuva Vahini Booked for ‘Prohibiting Entry of Non-Hindus’

A case has been registered against members of the right-wing outfit called Hindu Yuva Vahini after their members went around in Uttarkhand’s Dehradun, putting up posters that ‘prohibited the entry of non-Hindus’ into 150-200 temples, on 20 and 21 March.

The outfit decided to do this days after a Muslim boy was assaulted for drinking tap water at a temple in Dasna in UP’s Ghaziabad district.

SHO Kotwali, Shishupal Singh Negi, tried to speak to members of the outfit to remove these controversial posters on the evening of 21 March. Soon after their meeting ended, general secretary of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, Jeetu Randhawa, told this reporter that the policeman had threatened them to not put up such posters in the city. “Why are they trying to favour the Muslims like this? I can not believe this is happening in a place like Uttarakhand. I do not care if they register a case against me, but I am going to ensure that these posters are up outside each temple in all of Uttarakhand,” he said angrily.