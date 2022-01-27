Hindu Vahini Workers Try to Hoist Tricolour at Guntur’s Jinnah Tower, Detained

B Prabhakar, the circle inspector of Lalapet said that the incident occurred around 11:30 am. “Twelve members have been detained and they belong to the Hindu Vahini group. As per Section 151 of the CrPC, they have been taken into preventive custody,” he stated. A police official told PTI that a case will be registered against the youth for trying to disturb peace.

In response, BJP National Secretary and Andhra co-incharge Sunil Deodhar termed it as an “unfortunate incident” and that a Hindu Vahini activist informed the local SP that he would hoist the flag. However, Lalapet Circle Inspector Prabhakar mentioned they had not approached the police for any permission as claimed. Deodhar also questioned the relevance of the name 'Jinnah Tower', and said they will agitate until the name of the tower is changed.

For some time now, the BJP and other Hindu organisations have been demanding that the Jinnah Tower, a pre-Independence era monument in Guntur, be renamed. They threatened to demolish the structure if the Jagan Mohan Reddy government did not pay heed to their demands.

BJP's Andhra Pradesh chief Somu Veerraju had last month demanded a change in the name. Stating that Jinnah was the cause of India's division, he demanded that the state government change the name of the tower. In view of the demands, authorities erected a metal fence around the structure. Guntur Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu on Monday, 24 January, inspected the fence, and police were posted to prevent any untoward incidents that could potentially flare up communal tension.