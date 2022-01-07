Hindu Groups Paste Posters Prohibiting Entry of Non-Hindus on Varanasi Ghats

One of the posters stuck on the ghats of Ganga reads, "The ghats and temples along Maa Ganga in Kashi are symbols of the Sanatan Dharma, Indian culture, faith and belief. Those who have faith and belief in Sanatan Dharma are welcome. Otherwise, this is not a picnic spot", reported PTI.

Videos and photos of the area and such posters have also emerged on social media since.