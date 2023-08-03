‘Police Station Empty': Driver Recalls Attack on Bus While Taking Yatris to Nuh

“I went for the Brajmandal Shobhayatra in Nuh with 40 devotees. When we found out what’s happening, we took a different route to save ourselves but then, men started pelting stones at us standing from both sides of the road,” said Mashesh Hansh, a bus driver who plied 40 passengers to the temple in Nuh that became the centre point of the communal violence marring Haryana for four days now.

Describing the journey to the temple and back, Hansh said that nobody came to their rescue for a long time. The bus was a part of the 'Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra', a religious procession by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad which was flagged off from Gurugram’s Civil Lines.

The bus started from Haryana's Fatehabad at 5:00 am and reached Nuh at 11:00 am. Hans said that the passengers were stuck inside the temple for a long time till they decided to leave and he dropped everybody home.