'Attacked in His Sleep': Brother of Naib Imam Killed in Gurugram Mosque Violence

"He had a reservation on the Sampark Kranti Express the same day (1 August). But I told him to cancel the ticket after what happened on the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express train, where an RPF (Railway Protection Force) jawan shot four people dead, and the violence that unfolded in Nuh the night before... Now Allah has called him back," Shadab Anwar, the elder brother of the naib imam killed in a Gurugram mosque, told The Quint.

Hafiz Saad was the deputy imam of the Anjuman Jama Masjid in Gurugram's Sector 57 that was set ablaze by a mob on the morning of 1 August, as the violence that first erupted in Haryana's Nuh spread to other parts of the state.

Saad, who was in his early 20s, was killed, allegedly by the mob. "The doctors said that there were injury marks due to a bullet and a knife. But we don't know where the bullet hit him or where he was attacked with a knife. We will know better after the post-mortem report on Wednesday (2 August)," Shadab added.

The police has not commented on the bullet injury so far.