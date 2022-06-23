'Didn't Discriminate': Ajit Pawar as Congress MLA Alleges Harassment Over Funds

Amid the deepening political turmoil in Maharashtra, state Congress president Nana Patole on Thursday, 23 June, accused Deputy Chief Minister and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar of harassing Congress legislators and ministers by stalling their development funds.

Pawar, however, responded by saying that he did not discriminate between parties.

Patole's statement was in reference to some rebel Shiv Sena MLAs targeting the NCP for denying development funds to them.

"The departments with Congress ministers never received funds and only got problems. That is something we have spoken up against," the state Congress chief said.