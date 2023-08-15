ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Independence Day 2023 Live Updates: PM Modi Unfurls Tricolour Ahead of Speech
Live

Independence Day 2023 Live Updates: PM Modi Unfurls Tricolour Ahead of Speech

Happy Independence Day 2023: Catch live updates of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech here.

The Quint
Updated
India
2 min read
Independence Day 2023 Live Updates: PM Modi Unfurls Tricolour Ahead of Speech
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Independence Day 2023 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to begin his address to the nation at 7:30 AM from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the country's 77th Independence Day.

Around 1,800 special guests have been invited for the grand event, including Central Vista Project and New Parliament building workers, sarpanches, Khadi workers, nurses, primary school teachers, and fishermen.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu on the eve of Independence Day approved 76 Gallantry medals for the Central Armed Forces and the Indian Army. These include four Kirti Chakras, 11 Shaurya Chakras, 52 Sena Medals (Gallantry), three Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry) and four Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry).

Snapshot

  • Narendra Modi will be delivering his 10th speech as Prime Minister from the Red Fort – as many times as former PM Manmohan Singh.

  • President Droupadi Murmu had extended her greetings to the nation in a televised address on 14 August.

  • The Centre has set up 'selfie points' across Delhi, from where people can take pictures on Independence Day.

7:31 AM , 15 Aug

PM Modi Unfurls Tricolour

PM Modi unfurled the tricolour at the Red Fort ahead of his Independence Day speech.

ADVERTISEMENT
7:25 AM , 15 Aug

'Bharat Mata is Voice of Every Indian': Rahul Gandhi Extends Wishes

Rahul Gandhi took to X (formerly Twitter) to extend his greetings on Independence Day, in a note titled 'Bharat Mata: The Voice of Every Indian'.

7:20 AM , 15 Aug

PM Modi Arrives at Red Fort

PM Modi has arrived at the Red Fort ahead of his speech.

ADVERTISEMENT
7:12 AM , 15 Aug

PM Modi Pays Tribute at Rajghat

PM Modi paid respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat before heading to the Red Fort to address the nation.


Published: 15 Aug 2023, 7:02 AM IST
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×