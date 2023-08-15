Independence Day 2023 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to begin his address to the nation at 7:30 AM from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the country's 77th Independence Day.
Around 1,800 special guests have been invited for the grand event, including Central Vista Project and New Parliament building workers, sarpanches, Khadi workers, nurses, primary school teachers, and fishermen.
Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu on the eve of Independence Day approved 76 Gallantry medals for the Central Armed Forces and the Indian Army. These include four Kirti Chakras, 11 Shaurya Chakras, 52 Sena Medals (Gallantry), three Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry) and four Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry).
Narendra Modi will be delivering his 10th speech as Prime Minister from the Red Fort – as many times as former PM Manmohan Singh.
President Droupadi Murmu had extended her greetings to the nation in a televised address on 14 August.
The Centre has set up 'selfie points' across Delhi, from where people can take pictures on Independence Day.
PM Modi Unfurls Tricolour
PM Modi unfurled the tricolour at the Red Fort ahead of his Independence Day speech.
'Bharat Mata is Voice of Every Indian': Rahul Gandhi Extends Wishes
Rahul Gandhi took to X (formerly Twitter) to extend his greetings on Independence Day, in a note titled 'Bharat Mata: The Voice of Every Indian'.
PM Modi Arrives at Red Fort
PM Modi has arrived at the Red Fort ahead of his speech.