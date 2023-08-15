Independence Day 2023 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to begin his address to the nation at 7:30 AM from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the country's 77th Independence Day.

Around 1,800 special guests have been invited for the grand event, including Central Vista Project and New Parliament building workers, sarpanches, Khadi workers, nurses, primary school teachers, and fishermen.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu on the eve of Independence Day approved 76 Gallantry medals for the Central Armed Forces and the Indian Army. These include four Kirti Chakras, 11 Shaurya Chakras, 52 Sena Medals (Gallantry), three Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry) and four Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry).