Gym Trainer Shot At by Wife's Brother Over Interfaith Marriage

A 26-year-old gym trainer was shot in the head in Northwest Delhi’s Model Town late on Saturday night, 30 October, allegedly by the trainer's wife's brother who had objected to his sister marrying the man, reported The Indian Express. The victim, Deva Chand, is currently in a critical condition and undergoing treatment.

According to the police, Shahnawaz was upset with his sister marrying Chand as the two belonged to different faiths.

The police apprehended Shahnawaz (21) and his friend Hrithik (20), who were trying to flee Delhi and said they were caught within six hours of the crime. A First Information Report (FIR) has also been registered against them.

Deva had married Shahnawaz's sister, who is 25, in July this year against the wishes of their parents. The two had known each other since they were teenagers and were in the same school.