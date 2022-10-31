Gujarat Morbi Bridge Collapse Live: Nine Officials of Oreva Group Arrested

Nine officials of the Gujarat-based Oreva group have been arrested by the police for the Morbi suspension bridge collapse in which at least 141 people have died, police sources confirmed to The Quint. The company was in charge of repairing the bridge.

The casualties include 56 children, according to official figures.

Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said that a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (intentional act causing death) and 114 (abettor present when offence committed).

The state information department said that apart from local rescue teams, five teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), six platoons of State Disaster Response Force, a team of the Air Force, two teams of the Army and the Indian Navy each were involved in rescure operations throughout the night.