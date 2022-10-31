ADVERTISEMENT
Gujarat Morbi Bridge Collapse Live: Nine Officials of Oreva Group Arrested

According to official figures, the deceased in the Morbi bridge tragedy include 78 elderly people and 56 children.

Nine officials of the Gujarat-based Oreva group have been arrested by the police for the Morbi suspension bridge collapse in which at least 141 people have died, police sources confirmed to The Quint. The company was in charge of repairing the bridge.

The casualties include 56 children, according to official figures.

Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said that a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (intentional act causing death) and 114 (abettor present when offence committed).

The state information department said that apart from local rescue teams, five teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), six platoons of State Disaster Response Force, a team of the Air Force, two teams of the Army and the Indian Navy each were involved in rescure operations throughout the night.

    Morbi: Rescue operation underway after the collapse of a suspension bridge over the Machchhu river, in Morbi district, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.

    (Photo Courtesy: PTI)

    Search and rescue work is going on as a cable suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi town of western state Gujarat, India, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. The century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into the river Sunday evening, sending hundr

    (Photo Courtesy: PTI)

    Morbi: Rescue operation underway after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi district, early Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.

    (Photo Courtesy: PTI)

    Morbi: Armed Forces personnel deployed at the site during a rescue operation after the collapse of a suspension bridge over the Machchhu river, in Morbi district, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.

    (Photo Courtesy: PTI)

    Morbi: People gather at the site during a rescue operation after the collapse of a suspension bridge over the Machchhu river, in Morbi district, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.

    (Photo Courtesy: PTI)

    Morbi: Rescue operation underway after the collapse of a suspension bridge over the Machchhu river, in Morbi district, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.

    (Photo Courtesy: PTI)

    Morbi: Family members and relatives near the dead bodies of victims who were killed after the collapse of a suspension bridge over the Machchhu river, at Civil Hospital in Morbi district, early Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.

    (Photo Courtesy: PTI)

    Morbi: NDRF personnel assist a victim during a rescue operation after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi district, early Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.

    (Photo Courtesy: PTI)

    Morbi: NDRF personnel conduct a search and rescue operation after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi district, early Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.

    (Photo Courtesy: PTI)

    Morbi: Rescue operation underway after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi district, early Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.

    (Photo Courtesy: PTI)

  • Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced Rs 4 lakh as compensation to the families of the deceased

  • Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Droupadi Murmu, and Mallikarjun Kharge were among the many leaders who condoled the tragedy

  • The bridge had been under construction for the last seven months and was reopened to the public on 26 October

  • According to official figures, the deceased include 78 elderly people and 56 children

  • Nine people have been called in for questioning in connection to the incident

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Morbi on Tuesday,

6:33 PM , 31 Oct
KEY EVENT

Rescue Ops Called Off for Today

Rescue operations at the accident side have been called off for the day and will resume tomorrow, according to news agency ANI.

6:31 PM , 31 Oct
KEY EVENT

Nine Arrested for Morbi Bridge Collapse

Nine people have so far been arrested in Morbi Bridge collapse case. The arrested includes the managers of Oreva company and ticket clerks, said Ashok Yadav, IG, Rajkot range, reported by news agency ANI.

The list of arrested people are:

  • Two managers of Oreva

  • Two repair contractors of Oreva

  • Three security guards

  • Two ticket sellers

6:21 PM , 31 Oct
KEY EVENT

'Lost My Cousin But Worked All Night': Says Ambulance Driver

"At 11 pm, my uncle told me that his son could not be found. We then started searching for his body... I did not stop working. I told my son to help find the body too. And I continued working," Hussain, a worker at Ram Rahim Charitable Trust and ambulance driver for Morbi's Civil Hospital, told The Quint, the morning after the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat shook the country.

You can read the full story here.

5:54 PM , 31 Oct
KEY EVENT

'Calamity Has Befallen': Dalai Lama Reacts to Morbi Tragedy

"When incidents like this and the disaster in South Korea take place, it is as if a calamity has befallen all of us. It is my hope that every effort will be made to prevent such tragic accidents occurring in the future," the Dalai Lama said in his letter to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, as reported by PTI.


