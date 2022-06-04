'Guarantee Our Safety': Non-Local Bank Employees in J&K Appeal to the Centre

Om Prakash appealed to the Centre to provide adequate security for all bank employees before any of them become the "next target".

"There are around 300-350 non-local bank employees working in Kashmir. My appeal to the central government is that they should do something about the security of all such people. There is not much security available in banks. Our jobs are there. We can't leave our jobs and return to our respective states. Some people are from Himachal Pradesh, some from Haryana, and some from Rajasthan. We have no option but to return. What if I am the next target when I return to the Valley? Or if it is somebody else? What steps is the government taking to save the lives of people?" he said after attending Vijay Kumar's funeral.

Om Prakash asked what his parents would do with the cheque of Rs 1 lakh if he becomes the next victim?