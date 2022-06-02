Three Soldiers Injured in Blast in J&K's Shopian; Nature of Explosion Unclear

Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to chair a high-level meeting to discuss security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the second such exercise in less than a fortnight which comes at a time when terrorists have been carrying out targetted killings in the Valley.

On 18 May, terrorists had entered into a wine shop at Baramulla in North Kashmir and threw a grenade, killing one person hailing from Jammu region and injuring three others.

On 24 May, a policeman, Saifullah Qadri, was shot dead outside his residence in Srinagar while a television artiste Amreen Bhat was gunned down in Budgam two days later.

Scores of Kashmiri Pandits, who were employed under a prime minister's package in 2012, have been staging continuous protests threatening mass exodus since the killing of Rahul Bhat, who was shot dead by terrorists on 12 May in Chadoora area of Budgam district in central Kashmir.

(With inputs from PTI.)