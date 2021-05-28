IGST Waived on COVID Supplies From Abroad: FM After GST Panel Meet

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has exempted the import of the medicine used for treating 'black fungus' (mucormycosis) from the levy of I-GST (Integrated GST), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced after chairing the 43rd meeting of the panel on Friday, 28 May.

The panel has also decided to waive I-GST on free COVID-19-related supplies from abroad, Sitharaman pointed out.