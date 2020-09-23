‘Gross Interference’: India Slams Erdogan Over Remarks on Kashmir
On Tuesday, Turkish President Erdogan brought up the Kashmir issue at the UNGA, calling it a “burning issue”.
India on Tuesday, 22 September, slammed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his remarks on Kashmir during United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session, saying it constitutes "gross interference" in India's internal affairs and is "completely unacceptable".
“Turkey should learn to respect sovereignty of other nations and reflect on its own policies more deeply,” India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti wrote on Twitter hours after the remarks from Erdogan.
On Tuesday, Erdogan, who is vying for the leadership of Islamic nations, brought up the Kashmir issue again at the UN General Assembly, calling it a "burning issue", according to IANS.
He criticised the abolition of the special status of Kashmir last year saying that steps taken after it “further complicated the problem”.
"The Kashmir conflict which is also key to the stability and peace of South Asia is still a burning issue," he said, according to IANS.
"We are in favour of solving this issue through dialogue within the framework of the United Nations resolutions, especially in line with the expectations of the people of Kashmir," he added.
IANS reported that Erdogan avoided naming India directly, while he had named countries in many of the conflicts from Azerbaijan to Armenia that he spoke about.
Last week, India had slammed Pakistan, Turkey and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) at the 46th session of the Human Rights Council for their remarks on India's internal affairs.
