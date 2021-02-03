Govt ‘Notice’ to Twitter on Unblocking of Handles, Warns of Action

A notice has been sent by the Government of India to Twitter over the unblocking of several Twitter accounts, with the IT Ministry warning of action for "non-compliance of directions" issued under Section 69A of the IT Act, The Indian Express reported.

After nearly six hours of being withheld, several Twitter accounts, including those of The Caravan, Kisan Ekta Morcha and CPI(M) leader Md Salim, were restored on Monday, 1 February.

"It may be noted that the impracticability or the disproportionality of the said measure cannot be decided (by) Twitter which is an intermediary bound by the orders of the central government," the notice by the IT ministry reportedly said.