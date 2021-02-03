Govt ‘Notice’ to Twitter on Unblocking of Handles, Warns of Action
“The impracticability or disproportionality of the said measure cannot be decided (by) Twitter,” the notice said.
A notice has been sent by the Government of India to Twitter over the unblocking of several Twitter accounts, with the IT Ministry warning of action for "non-compliance of directions" issued under Section 69A of the IT Act, The Indian Express reported.
After nearly six hours of being withheld, several Twitter accounts, including those of The Caravan, Kisan Ekta Morcha and CPI(M) leader Md Salim, were restored on Monday, 1 February.
"It may be noted that the impracticability or the disproportionality of the said measure cannot be decided (by) Twitter which is an intermediary bound by the orders of the central government," the notice by the IT ministry reportedly said.
Earlier, news agency ANI, quoting sources, had said the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) had directed Twitter to block around 250 tweets/Twitter accounts, which the government claimed were using #ModiPlanningFarmerGenocide hashtag and making fake, intimidatory and provocative tweets on 30 January.
The action came amid massive protests by farmers on the borders of Delhi against the three contentious farm laws.
