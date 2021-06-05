‘Beyond Belief’: Govt’s ‘One Last Notice’ to Twitter on IT Rules

The Centre on Saturday, 5 June, served "one last notice" to Twitter to immediately comply with the new IT Rules, saying that failure to do so will result in the withdrawal of the exemption from liability available under Section 79 of the IT Act, 2000, and the microblogging platform will be liable for consequences as per the IT Act and other penal laws of India.

"MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) is dismayed to note that your responses to the Ministry's letters neither address the clarifications sought by the ministry nor indicate full compliance with the Rules," the notice read.