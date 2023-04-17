Golden Temple Viral Video: BJP Reacts, SGPC Says 'Don't Doubt Sikhs' Patriotism'
The controversy erupted after a Sewadar at Harmandir Sahib denied entry to a woman sporting a tricolour tattoo.
A viral video of a woman with tricolour face-paint being stopped from entering Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar, has sparked a war of words between the BJP and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak committee.
In the video, an argument can be seen between the woman and her companions on one hand and and a Sewadar at Harmandir Sahib (popularly known as Golden Temple) on the other.
The video was shared by a number of people on social media, including BJP leaders.
Targeting Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Delhi BJP vice-president Rajan Tewari tweeted:
BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa objected to the behaviour of the Sewadar, especially his alleged comment that this is Punjab and not India.
SGPC Responds
SGPC general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal responded to these allegations. Here are some translated excerpts from his video statement.
"Every place of worship has its own code. Sewadars have to implement this code. In this incident, the Sewadar was provoked and he said certain things. I wholeheartedly apologise as general secretary if anyone has misbehaved with any Yatri."
"I am shocked at the kind of responses this incident has received on Twitter, linking it to Khalistan."
"Do these people know that the Tricolour receives respect across because of the sacrifices of the Sikh community? Nine out of 10 people who gave up their lives during the freedom struggle were Sikhs."
"These people tweet with bad intentions. They want to malign Sikhs and Sikh religious institutions and practises."
"There are so many temples outside which there are boards that people of other faiths are not allowed. We have no such restrictions here."
"When you need people to go to the border to fight China, who do you send? You send Sikhs. Are they also Khalistanis?"Gurcharan Singh Grewal, SGPC General Secretary
"You speak of tricolour, so many Sikhs come back home wrapped in the tricolour."
"People who are making such accusations about Sikhs are themselves traitors."
"I have no hesitation in saying that people who are tweeting such allegations are linked to the topmost leaders in the country."
Topics: Golden Temple sikhs SGPC
