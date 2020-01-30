Goans Won’t Be Given Entry Into Casinos From Feb 1: Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday, 30 January, announced that people of the state will not be allowed entry into the casinos operating in the state, starting 1 February 2020.

Talking to reporters, Sawant said the Commissioner of Goods and Services Tax, who is also the gaming commissioner, will implement the ban.

A large number of Goans and several political parties, including the Congress, had been seeking a ban on the casinos in the state, alleging that these establishments were against the local culture and causing financial devastation for families.