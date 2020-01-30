Goans Won’t Be Given Entry Into Casinos From Feb 1: Sawant
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday, 30 January, announced that people of the state will not be allowed entry into the casinos operating in the state, starting 1 February 2020.
Talking to reporters, Sawant said the Commissioner of Goods and Services Tax, who is also the gaming commissioner, will implement the ban.
A large number of Goans and several political parties, including the Congress, had been seeking a ban on the casinos in the state, alleging that these establishments were against the local culture and causing financial devastation for families.
“I had assured on the floor of the House during the last Assembly session (August 2019) that Goans would be banned from entering casinos. We are going to implement the assurance from 1 February,” the chief minister said.
“We are going step by step,” Sawant added.