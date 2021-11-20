Days After Being Named a Candidate, Goa Forward Leader Kiran Kandolkar Joins TMC
Kandolkar, who was with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) earlier, joined Goa Forward in 2020.
Just days after he was announced as a candidate from Aldona, Goa Forward's Working President Kiran Kandolkar resigned from the party and joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday, 20 November.
Kandolkar, who was with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) earlier, had joined Goa Forward in 2020.
A former MLA from Thivim constituency in North Goa, Kandolkar had lost to a Congress candidate Nilkanth Halarnkar in the 2017 Assembly polls.
When Kandolkar Compared Banerjee to 'Goddess Durga'
One month ago, the former Goa Forward leader kicked up a controversy when he compared TMC chief Mamata Banerjee to goddess Durga.
He had said that "Goddess Durga would Bhasmasur the BJP government" in the coastal state, inviting speculation of a likely tie-up.
Why Is the Move Significant
This move comes amid likely negotiations between the Congress and Goa Forward.
Sources told The Quint that the negotiation was happening based on Kandolkar and Vijai Sardesai's seats.
Since Kandolkar has significant clout in Thivim, his move can disturb the poll arithmetic not just for his former party but also the Congress.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.