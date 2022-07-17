ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad Bound Indigo Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Karachi Due to Glitch

This is the second Indian airline to make a precautionary landing in Karachi in a month.

An IndiGo flight from Sharjah to Hyderabad was diverted to Pakistan’s Karachi airport as a precautionary measure after a technical snag was reported by the pilot on Sunday, 17 July.

The aircraft is being examined at the airport and an alternate aircraft is being arranged for the onward journey of the passengers.

"After the pilot of the Sharjah-Hyderabad flight observed a technical defect in the aircraft, as a precaution the aircraft was diverted to Karachi, Pakistan. An additional flight is being sent to Karachi to fly the passengers to Hyderabad."
IndiGo airlines said in a statement.
This is the second Indian airline in the last two weeks to make an emergency landing in Karachi. On 5 July, a SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Dubai was diverted to Karachi after the fuel indicator malfunctioned.

Officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) told PTI that the aircraft showed unusual fuel quantity reduction from its left tank when it was mid-air. However, no visual leak was observed from the left tank, they added.

SpiceJet had said in a statement, “On July 5, 2022, SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating flight SG-11 (Delhi-Dubai) was diverted to Karachi due to an indicator light malfunctioning. The aircraft landed safely at Karachi and passengers were safely disembarked.

"No emergency was declared and the aircraft made a normal landing. There was no earlier report of any malfunction with the aircraft. Passengers have been served refreshments. A replacement aircraft is being sent to Karachi that will take the passengers to Dubai."
Spicejet Airlines
