Engine Snags on Two Go First Flights, Both Planes Grounded

Two Go First flights, Mumbai-Leh and Srinagar-Delhi, faced engine snags on Tuesday, 19 July, and the two A320neo planes were grounded by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), officials said.

The aviation regulator is investigating the incidents and both planes, with Pratt and Whitney engines, will fly only when cleared by it, the officials said.

Both aircraft reported faults in engine number 2. The Mumbai-Leh flight was diverted to Delhi, DGCA officials said. The Srinagar-Delhi flight returned to Srinagar after engine number 2 showed a fault mid-air.

Go First did not respond to PTI's request for statement on this matter.