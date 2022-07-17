ADVERTISEMENT
Burning Smell in Cabin, Air India Express' Flight to Dubai Diverted to Muscat
The DGCA is investigating the incident, officials noted.
Air India Express's Calicut-Dubai flight was diverted to Muscat on Saturday night after a burning smell was observed in cabin mid-air, officials of aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Sunday, 17 July.
The burning smell was coming from one of the vents in the forward galley and pilots, therefore, diverted the plane to Muscat and landed safely, the officials said.
In another incident, IndiGo's Sharjah-Hyderabad flight was diverted to Karachi as a precaution on Sunday after pilots observed defect in one of the engines.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated.)
