GDP Contracts 7.3% for FY 2020-21, Grew By 1.6% in Q4
The announcement from the Centre comes as it tries to revive an economy battered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Central government on Monday, 31 May declared the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for the financial year 2020-21 at -7.3% as compared to 4.0% in 2019-20.
According to the data released by the Centre, India’s GDP for the fourth quarter (January to March) grew by 1.6%.
Data released in February had revealed that the Indian economy grew by 0.4 percent in October-December 2020, the third quarter of FY 2020-21. Prior to this, with two straight quarters of GDP contraction, India had fallen into a technical recession – the first since India began releasing quarterly estimates of GDP in FY98.
The announcement from the Centre comes as it tries to revive an economy battered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Amid a nationwide lockdown in 2020, the first quarter (April-June) had seen a contraction of 24.4% while the second quarter (July-September) saw a contraction of 8%.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.