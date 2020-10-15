4 Years Since JNU Student Najeeb Ahmed Went Missing: Where is He?

Exactly four years ago on 15 October 2016, Najeeb Ahmed, disappeared from the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), following a scuffle with students connected with a right-wing organisation.



Just two months before that, he had spent a week with his mother during his college break.



First, an extensive search operation was conducted where the police divided the JNU campus in 11 zones and deployed over 560 policemen divided into several teams to carry out a thorough search. Then, a series of search operations across the country was carried out by three different investigation agencies – the Delhi Police, its Crime Branch and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) – but there has been no trace of him till date.

The CBI had even announced a reward of ₹ 10 lakh for anyone with information about Najeeb Ahmed and informed police chiefs of all states.