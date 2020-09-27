RIP Jaswant Singh: Ex-Army Officer, Outstanding Parliamentarian

Though considered to be close to BJP stalwarts like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani, Singh was expelled from the party on two occasions. The first time was for penning the book ‘Jinnah: India, Partition, Independence’ based on Pakistan founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the Partition of India.

The book was released on 17 August 2009 and soon became the subject of controversy, subsequently leading to Singh's expulsion from the party.

The book was criticised for claiming that late Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's centralised policy was responsible for the Partition and that Jinnah was portrayed as a ‘demon’ by India.

He came back into the party fold after a period of 10 months, but was axed again after he contested against a BJP candidate from Barmer in 2014, when he was denied a ticket.