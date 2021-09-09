Former J&K MLC TS Wazir Found Dead in West Delhi; Police Files Murder Case

Further investigation into the case is underway. The police has ascertained that the flat where the MLC has been found had been rented by his partner, Harpreet, as per an ANI report.

Mourning the death of his fellow politician, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Omar Abdullah took to Twitter to express his condolences.

"Shocked by the terrible news of the sudden death of my colleague Sardar T. S. Wazir, ex member of the Legislative Council. It was only a few days ago that we sat together in Jammu not realising it was the last time I would be meeting him. May his soul rest in peace," he stated.