Former Congress Corporator Shot Dead in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur

PTI
India

A 40-year-old former Congress corporator was shot dead and another person was injured as gunmen opened fire on them in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on Thursday, 26 March, the police said.

The incident, which took place in the Bhantaliya area, appears to be the fallout of an old enmity, they said.

Dharmendra Sonkar, 40, a former Congress corporator, was shot at by some persons near his residence, Additional Superintendent of Police (North) Amit Kumar said.

He succumbed to bullet injuries while undergoing treatment in a private hospital, he said.

The other perrson, who was injured in the gun attack, is being treated, he said.

A few persons were detained for questioning, Kumar added.

