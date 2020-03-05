Flipkart Co-Founder Sachin Bansal Accused of Dowry Harassment
A dowry harassment case has been filed against Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal by his wife Priya in Bengaluru’s Koramangala police station. Four persons have been named in the FIR – Sachin Bansal, his father Satprakash Aggarwal, mother Kiran Bansal and brother Nitin Bansal.
In her complaint to the police on 28 February, 35-year-old Priya alleged that her father had spent over Rs 50 lakh for their wedding and had given Sachin Rs 11 lakh in cash. However, from court records it seems that Kiran Bansal had filed a case against her daughter-in-law a few weeks prior to this. The nature of that case remains unclear.
Sachin Allegedly Physically Assaulted His Wife, Sexually Harassed Her Sister
Priya, a dentist by profession, alleges that Sachin physically assaulted her and demanded money.
Priya further alleged that when she refused to transfer the properties to Sachin, his parents and his brother also harassed her. She has alleged that he harassed her in 2019 as well.
An FIR has been filed under two sections of the Indian Penal Code – 498A (dowry harassment), 34 (criminal intent) and and under section 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.
Sachin Bansal, meanwhile, has applied for bail on 29 February and the order on his plea will be delivered on Thursday.
Bansal, who exited Flipkart during its acquisition in 2018 by Walmart netted $1 billion by selling his stake. After his exit from Flipkart, he has been betting on digital banking through Navi Technologies, which he started in December 2018 as BAC Acquisitions with Ankit Agarwal by investing $450 million into Navi. Sachin has also invested in several startups including $100 million in Ola. His other investments include electric scooter startup Ather, InShorts, Grey Orange, Unacademy, among others.
