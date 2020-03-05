Flipkart Co-Founder Sachin Bansal Accused of Dowry Harassment

An FIR has been filed under two sections of the Indian Penal Code – 498A (dowry harassment), 34 (criminal intent) and and under section 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Sachin Bansal, meanwhile, has applied for bail on 29 February and the order on his plea will be delivered on Thursday.

Bansal, who exited Flipkart during its acquisition in 2018 by Walmart netted $1 billion by selling his stake. After his exit from Flipkart, he has been betting on digital banking through Navi Technologies, which he started in December 2018 as BAC Acquisitions with Ankit Agarwal by investing $450 million into Navi. Sachin has also invested in several startups including $100 million in Ola. His other investments include electric scooter startup Ather, InShorts, Grey Orange, Unacademy, among others.

TNM has reached out to Sachin Bansal. The copy will be updated when he responds.