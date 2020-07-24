Flesh Trader Sonu Punjaban Gets 24-Year Jail Term for Trafficking

Punjaban was able to escape the radar for long because of her connections with gangsters and other powerful people. She has five other cases against her. In 2007, she was arrested under Immoral Traffic Prevention Act for an alleged flesh trade racket.

She was arrested again in 2008 for the same offence. In 2011, Delhi Police arrested Punjaban twice for carrying out a prostitution racket. During a raid in Mehrauli, she was booked under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) but was acquitted in 2014 due to lack of evidence.

Punjaban is reportedly involved in a Haryana murder case as well, according to the police. It is alleged that she had two of her husbands killed to get possession their properties.

She has been in Tihar Jail since 2017, where she allegedly tried to kill herself recently.