GoodNews: Meet World’s 1st Tribal Woman to Scale 6 Mountain Peaks

Poorna now aims to become the first and youngest tribal woman to scale the seven tallest summits located in seven continents.

Along with Mount Vinson Massif, Poorna has already scaled Mount Aconcagua (South America) and Mount Cartsnez (Oceania region) in 2019. Earlier in 2014, she made records by scaling Mount Everest (Asia), followed by Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa in 2016 and Mount Elbrus in Europe in 2017.