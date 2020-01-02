#GoodNews: Meet World’s 1st Tribal Woman to Scale 6 Mountain Peaks
In a major feat of mountaineering, 18-year-old Malvath Poorna from Telangana scaled Mt Vinson Massif, the highest mountain peak in Antarctica. Mt Vinson Massif is 4,987 metres above sea level.
Poorna now aims to become the first and youngest tribal woman to scale the seven tallest summits located in seven continents.
Along with Mount Vinson Massif, Poorna has already scaled Mount Aconcagua (South America) and Mount Cartsnez (Oceania region) in 2019. Earlier in 2014, she made records by scaling Mount Everest (Asia), followed by Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa in 2016 and Mount Elbrus in Europe in 2017.
Poorna hails from Pakala, a tiny village in Telangana’s Nizamabad district, that is seated amidst deep forests, where she began by climbing small hills in the neighborhood. Her efforts have been backed by the Telangana government.
Speaking over a satellite phone soon after scaling the peak of Mount Vinson Massif with the Indian tri-color in hand, Poorna thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar for backing underprivileged children in the state.
She also thanked Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) Secretary Dr RS Praveen Kumar and her coach Sekhar Babu Bachinepally of Transcend Adventures, Hyderabad, for their support and encouragement.
Poorna is an undergraduate in the state’s Social Welfare Residential College for women and is currently a fellow at the Minnesota State University as part of the Global Undergraduate Exchange Program, USA.
Poorna is now gearing up to scale Mount Denali, North America’s highest mountain peak), to achieve her goal of scaling the seven tallest summits located in seven continents.
Taking to Facebook, Poorna wrote “I’m so excited to announce that I’ve successfully completed the Mount Vinson expedition. I’ve reached the summit on 26 December 2019, I must say that this expedition has been the most challenging of all! Like any mountain, even Vinson has been challenging. But, it’s not the physical aspect I’m talking about. The finances, logistics and preparation tested me to the core!”
Students from the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS), which mainly caters to underprivileged children in the state, are regularly in the news for their achievements in their respective fields.
After Poorna had first scaled Mt Everest, a film was also made based on the expedition.
(Published in an arrangement with The News Minute.)
