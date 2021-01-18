Farmers Protesting Agri Laws Refuse to Call Off Republic Day Rally

The announcement to continue with rally comes even as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has summoned 40 people – Including farmer leader Baldev Singh Sirsa – for questioning in a case related to the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice.

In a tweet, Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal called it an attempt to intimidate the farmers.

"Strongly condemn Centre's attempts to intimidate farmer leaders & supporters of KisanAndolan by calling them for questioning by NIA & ED. They aren't anti-nationals. And after failure of talks for the 9th time, it's absolutely clear that GOI is only trying to tire out farmers," his tweet read.