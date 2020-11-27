Farmers Enter Delhi After Getting Permission to Protest in Burari

Farmers entered the national capital, in the afternoon of Friday, 27 November, through the Tikri border after being given permission to hold their demonstrations at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in the Burari area, reported ANI.



Punjab CM, in a tweet, welcomed the Centre’s decision to allow farmers’ entry.



Groups of farmers carrying stocks of food and other essential supplies, have now marched into Delhi, defying barricades, barbed wires, tear gas, sand-laden trucks and trenches.



This comes a day after the Delhi Police closed off the Singhu border, connecting Narela and adjoining Delhi areas with Sonepat, with barricades, tear gas and water cannons.