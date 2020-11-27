Farmers Enter Delhi After Getting Permission to Protest in Burari
Farmers have entered the national capital through the Tikri border.
Farmers entered the national capital, in the afternoon of Friday, 27 November, through the Tikri border after being given permission to hold their demonstrations at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in the Burari area, reported ANI.
Punjab CM, in a tweet, welcomed the Centre’s decision to allow farmers’ entry.
Groups of farmers carrying stocks of food and other essential supplies, have now marched into Delhi, defying barricades, barbed wires, tear gas, sand-laden trucks and trenches.
This comes a day after the Delhi Police closed off the Singhu border, connecting Narela and adjoining Delhi areas with Sonepat, with barricades, tear gas and water cannons.
- “Centre should show statesmanship,” Punjab CM Amarinder Singh had tweeted earlier in the day.
- Delhi Metro Rail Corporation closes entry to specific metro stations.
- Multiple rounds of tear gas were fired by the police to stop protesting farmers from reaching Delhi.
Ego is Always Defeated by Truth: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi on Friday afternoon took to Twitter to say: “Prime Minister should have remembered that whenever ego clashes with the truth, it is defeated.”
Traffic Congestion at Delhi-Gurugram Border
Traffic congestion has been reported at Delhi-Gurugram border due to checking of vehicles by police, in view of farmers' Delhi Chalo march protest, according to ANI.
Two Trains Cancelled in View of Farmers' Protest in Punjab
In view of farmers protest in Punjab, two trains have been cancelled, five trains short terminated and five others diverted, reported ANI, citing Northern Railway.
Farmers Enter Delhi
