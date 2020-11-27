Live

Farmers Enter Delhi After Getting Permission to Protest in Burari

Farmers have entered the national capital through the Tikri border.

Farmers Protest: Farmers on their way to cross Singhu Border to enter Delhi during “Delhi Chalo” protest march against the new farm laws in New Delhi on 27 November.
Farmers entered the national capital, in the afternoon of Friday, 27 November, through the Tikri border after being given permission to hold their demonstrations at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in the Burari area, reported ANI.

Punjab CM, in a tweet, welcomed the Centre’s decision to allow farmers’ entry.

Groups of farmers carrying stocks of food and other essential supplies, have now marched into Delhi, defying barricades, barbed wires, tear gas, sand-laden trucks and trenches.

This comes a day after the Delhi Police closed off the Singhu border, connecting Narela and adjoining Delhi areas with Sonepat, with barricades, tear gas and water cannons.

  • “Centre should show statesmanship,Punjab CM Amarinder Singh had tweeted earlier in the day.
  • Delhi Metro Rail Corporation closes entry to specific metro stations.
  • Multiple rounds of tear gas were fired by the police to stop protesting farmers from reaching Delhi.
4:29 PM , 27 Nov

Ego is Always Defeated by Truth: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi on Friday afternoon took to Twitter to say: “Prime Minister should have remembered that whenever ego clashes with the truth, it is defeated.”

“Prime Minister should have remembered that whenever ego clashes with the truth, it is defeated. No government in the world can stop the farmers fighting the battle for truth. The Modi government has to accept the demands of the farmers and black laws will have to be withdrawn.”   
4:07 PM , 27 Nov

Traffic Congestion at Delhi-Gurugram Border

Traffic congestion has been reported at Delhi-Gurugram border due to checking of vehicles by police, in view of farmers' Delhi Chalo march protest, according to ANI.

4:06 PM , 27 Nov

Two Trains Cancelled in View of Farmers' Protest in Punjab

In view of farmers protest in Punjab, two trains have been cancelled, five trains short terminated and five others diverted, reported ANI, citing Northern Railway.

3:26 PM , 27 Nov

Farmers Enter Delhi

Farmers have entered the national capital through the Tikri border after being given permission to hold their demonstrations at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in the Burari area, reported ANI.


Published: 27 Nov 2020, 2:06 PM IST

