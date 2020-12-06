Centre Says ‘Committed to Farmers’ Interests’, Next Meet on 9 Dec
Protesting farmers and the Centre are scheduled to meet for the sixth round of talks on 9 December, as the deadlock over the three new farm laws continued after a meeting on Saturday, 5 December.
After Saturday’s meeting, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the government has assured the farmers that procurement at minimum support price (MSP) will continue, and mandis will be strengthened.
Urging the farmer unions to send the elderly, women and children back to their homes, Tomar said, “I want to assure farmers that Modi government remains committed to farmers’ interests and will remain so.”
- Thousands of farmers are protesting on the borders of Delhi-NCR against the recently enacted farm laws, which they say will prioritise corporate interests
- A call for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ on 8 December has been given by farm leaders
- The government seems willing to concede to amend parts of the laws, but the farmers have demanded that they be repealed
- Farm leaders went on a silent protest by holding up placards on Saturday during the meeting with the government
Kalindi Kunj, Suraj Kund, Badarpur Borders Open from Both Sides: Traffic Police
Amid continuing protests by farmers near the borders of Delhi-NCR, the Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday said that the Kalindi Kunj, Suraj Kund, Badarpur and Aaya Nagar borders are open from both sides for traffic movement, ANI reported.
'Ready to Listen to All Their Concerns': Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar
“I thank the unions for maintaining discipline in their agitation… We are hopeful of a resolution with their cooperation… Agitating farmers should leave the path of protest and engage in dialogue… We are ready to listen to all their concerns.”Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, as quoted by PTI
