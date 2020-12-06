Centre Says ‘Committed to Farmers’ Interests’, Next Meet on 9 Dec

Protesting farmers and the Centre are scheduled to meet for the sixth round of talks on 9 December, as the deadlock over the three new farm laws continued after a meeting on Saturday, 5 December.

After Saturday’s meeting, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the government has assured the farmers that procurement at minimum support price (MSP) will continue, and mandis will be strengthened.

Urging the farmer unions to send the elderly, women and children back to their homes, Tomar said, “I want to assure farmers that Modi government remains committed to farmers’ interests and will remain so.”