Farmers 'Delhi Chalo' Protest LIVE Updates: Cong Pledges Support to Protest March, X Accounts of Farmer Leaders Blocked

Farmers 'Delhi Chalo' Protest LIVE Updates: Farmers have commenced their 'Delhi Chalo' protest on Tuesday, 13 February, from Punjab to the national capital to press their demands regarding the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and other issues.
This comes close on the heels of their meeting with Union Ministers on Monday, which reportedly was "inconclusive". The X (formerly Twitter) accounts of a few farmer leaders, reportedly including those who held discussions with Union Ministers, have been blocked.
In view of the protest, the Delhi Police on Monday banned large gatherings across the city till 12 March due to concerns about political unrest emanating out of the farmers' march. Security has also been beefed up in the national capital, including the setting up of barbed wires and barricades.
The farmers, who had been camping at Sangrur's Mahila Chowk village, have reportedly made the necessary preparations for their journey, much like their protest in 2020-21, including stocking up on food supplies and other essential items.
Barricades put up at Singhu Border in view of farmers 'Delhi Chalo' march in New Delhi on Tuesday, 13 February.
(Photo: PTI)
Kisan Morcha leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal said that over 200 farmers' unions are taking part in Tuesday's protest march.
Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge said that the party pledges full support to the farmers' protest.
Meanwhile, the Delhi government rejected the Centre's proposal to turn a stadium into a temporary jail to hold the farmers.
The Delhi Police have issued a traffic advisory, warning of disruptions in vehicular movement at Delhi's borders.
Farmer leaders had conducted a meeting with Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Arjun Munda, and Nityanand Rai on Monday.
Most of the protesting farmers hail from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.
'Need for Consultation, Inconvenience Should Not Be Caused to Public: Union Minister
Union Minister Arjun Munda, who was one of the Centre's representatives to have held discussions with protesting farmers on Monday, said, "There will be a need for consultation. We need to discuss this with the states... We need to prepare a forum for discussions and find a solution."
"The Govt of India is bound to protect the interests of the farmers...inconvenience should not be caused to the public. The farmers' union need to understand this," he told ANI.
'Concerns of Farmers Genuine': Delhi Govt Rejects Centre's Proposal to Turn Stadium Into Temporary Jail
Amid the ongoing farmers' protest, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has rejected the Centre's proposal to convert the Bawana Stadium into a temporary jail to hold the farmers.
The Aam Aadmi Party said that the farmers' concerns are "genuine" and that they have the right to protest peacefully, as does every citizen of the country.
'We Fully Support Farmers' Movement': Cong's Mallikarjun Kharge
Pledging support to the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge took to X to say:
"Barbed wire, tear gas from drones, nails and guns… everything is arranged, The dictatorial Modi government is trying to curb the voice of farmers! Do you remember that he was defamed by calling himself “agitator” and “parasite” and had taken the lives of 750 farmers?"
"Now the time has come to raise the voice of 62 crore farmers. Today Congress Party will raise the voice of Kisan Nyay in Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh. We give full support to the farmers' movement. Will not be afraid, will not bow down!" he added.
'We Aim to Stop the Farmers Peacefully': Delhi Police
Delhi Eastern Range's Additional CP Sagar Singh Kalsi said that all measures are being taken to counter the farmers' protest peacefully.
"We have made very strict arrangements regarding the 'Delhi Chalo' march called by farmer organisations...Our aim is to stop the farmers peacefully and the common people do not face any inconvenience due to traffic…We are trying our best to deal with this situation peacefully," he told ANI.