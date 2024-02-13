Farmers 'Delhi Chalo' Protest LIVE Updates: Cong Pledges Support to Protest March, X Accounts of Farmer Leaders Blocked

Farmers 'Delhi Chalo' Protest LIVE Updates: Farmers have commenced their 'Delhi Chalo' protest on Tuesday, 13 February, from Punjab to the national capital to press their demands regarding the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and other issues.

This comes close on the heels of their meeting with Union Ministers on Monday, which reportedly was "inconclusive". The X (formerly Twitter) accounts of a few farmer leaders, reportedly including those who held discussions with Union Ministers, have been blocked.