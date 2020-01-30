‘Faith in Delhi Police Shaken’: Jamia VC Condemns Firing Incident

Akhtar who visited Shadab Farooq at AIIMS said the university will pay for his treatment and also reschedule his exams.

Tension spiralled in the Jamia area on Thursday after a teenager brandished a gun chanting pro-CAA slogans and opened fire at the protesters, before walking away while waving the firearm above his head and shouting “Yeh lo aazadi” amid heavy police presence in the area.

The VC said students handled the situation tactfully and did not retaliate.