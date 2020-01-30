‘Faith in Delhi Police Shaken’: Jamia VC Condemns Firing Incident
Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar on Thursday, 30 January, condemned the Delhi Police for being mere spectators when a teenager opened fire at a group of anti-CAA protesters, injuring a student in the Jamia area.
The mass communication student is admitted at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).
Akhtar who visited Shadab Farooq at AIIMS said the university will pay for his treatment and also reschedule his exams.
Tension spiralled in the Jamia area on Thursday after a teenager brandished a gun chanting pro-CAA slogans and opened fire at the protesters, before walking away while waving the firearm above his head and shouting “Yeh lo aazadi” amid heavy police presence in the area.
The VC said students handled the situation tactfully and did not retaliate.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )