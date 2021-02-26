Why Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail Is Important In The Nirav Modi Case

The lawyers further submitted that in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the jail was very overcrowded. According to a report by The Indian Express, the jail, which has a capacity of about 800, houses prisoners to the tune of 3,000 and above at certain times.

A similar plea was also made during the extradition trial of liquor baron Vijay Mallya in 2018. He had complained that the prison had "no natural light" and that it would violate his human rights to keep him there.

In Modi's case, the Maharashtra prisons department, in 2019, shared with the Centre a status report of the facilities available to lodge Modi.

The state government also submitted a letter of assurance to the Centre about the facilities they can provide inside the prison, further assuring that Modi will be kept in a jail where inmates will be a few.

Both Modi and Mallya have been assigned to be housed in Barrack no. 12 of the Arthur Road Jail, a high security barrack with additional facilities compared to the rest of the jail, It is meant for high profile and VIP inmates.