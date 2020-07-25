Ex-RBI Guv on Differences With Then FM Over Insolvency Norms

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel has said that the move to dilute insolvency laws caused differences between the RBI and the then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

According to an NDTV Profit report, the RBI had issued a circular back in 2018 which forced banks to classify the borrowers who were delaying payments as defaulters and this was the main reason for the clash.

The notice also did not let the founders of these defaulted companies to buy back their firms during insolvency auctions, and further pushing them into bankruptcy if the resolution timeline wasn't met.