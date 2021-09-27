‘Everything Is Dark Now’, Say Kashmir's Female Pellet Victims

As soon as I opened the gate and started looking for my brother, I was hit in the face by pellets after some police or CRPF trooper opened fire in my direction. The forces indiscriminately fired towards me. I was hit in the face and I fell.

I was rushed to a local hospital by some people who saw me crying in pain. I was later taken to the SMHS hospital in Srinagar, where I was treated for about a month. Both my eyes had to be operated on. But despite four surgeries till now, I can’t see anything from my left eye; I have regained some 40 per cent vision in my right eye after multiple surgeries. But it’s not enough. I see shadows in front of my eyes. I can’t move out of my home on my own. I need constant help and support even for basic things. I hate that I have to depend on others every day. It depresses me.

I was good at studies and I wanted to study further but all my dreams were shattered. I couldn’t study or go to school after I was blinded by the pellets — that hurts more.