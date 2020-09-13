Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants & Forces in Pulwama
Senior police officer also confirmed the exchange of fire between forces and militants, reported Kashmir Mirror.
An encounter broke out between security forces and militants after the forces launched a joint search operation in Parigam area of Pulwama in Kashmir on Sunday, 13 September.
An official told Kashmir Mirror, that a joint team of Police, army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.
According to ANI, the operation is still underway.
(With inputs from Kashmir Mirror)
