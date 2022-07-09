Happy Eid al-Adha 2022: Bakrid Mubarak Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, Images, Status

Eid al-Adha or Eid-ul-Zuha 2022 is just around the corner. Eid al-Adha is known by different names, including Eid-al-Kabeer, Eid Qurbaan, Id al-Adha, Id-ul-Adha, Id-ul-Zuha, Feast of Sacrifice, Greater Eid, and Hari Raya Haji.

Every year, Eid al-Adha is observed 70 days after Eid al-Fitr (festival after Ramadan). Though all Muslim festivals are celebrated according to lunar sighting, Eid-ul-Adha falls on the 10th of Zul Hijjah. Zul Hijjah is the 12th and last month of the Islamic calendar. The duration of Bakra Eid is three days, during which Muslims offer animal sacrifices.