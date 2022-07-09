Happy Eid al-Adha 2022: Bakrid Mubarak Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, Images, Status
Eid al-Adha or Eid-ul-Zuha 2022 is just around the corner. Eid al-Adha is known by different names, including Eid-al-Kabeer, Eid Qurbaan, Id al-Adha, Id-ul-Adha, Id-ul-Zuha, Feast of Sacrifice, Greater Eid, and Hari Raya Haji.
Every year, Eid al-Adha is observed 70 days after Eid al-Fitr (festival after Ramadan). Though all Muslim festivals are celebrated according to lunar sighting, Eid-ul-Adha falls on the 10th of Zul Hijjah. Zul Hijjah is the 12th and last month of the Islamic calendar. The duration of Bakra Eid is three days, during which Muslims offer animal sacrifices.
Eid al-Adha is celebrated to recognize and commemorate the obedience and loyalty of Prophet Ibrahim, who was willing to sacrifice his son Ismail to please his God. However, God was so impressed with his devotion that when Prophet Ibrahim was about to sacrifice his son, God replaced him with a lamb. Muslims around the world perform animal sacrifices on Eid as a tribute to Prophet Ibrahim.
When Is Eid al-Adha and Arafah 2022 in India?
Arafah or Arafat is the day before the main festival of Eid al-Adha. This year, Arafat will be observed in India on Saturday, 9 July 2022. Eid al-Adha 2022 will be celebrated in India on Sunday, 10 July 2022.
Eid is all about sharing what we have and caring for those in need. May you have a wonderful Eid-al-Adha 2022!
Wishing you a very Happy Eid al-Adha 2022. Cherish every moment of this beautiful festival and may all your dreams come true soon!
Here's wishing you and your family, peace, harmony, happiness, good health, and prosperity on the auspicious occasion of Eid. Eid al-Adha 2022 Mubarak to you and everyone at home!
"When my arms can't reach people close to my heart, I always hug them with my prayers. May Allah's peace be with you. A very happy Bakra Eid to you."
Feel the magic of Eid around you and know that the grace of God is always with you. You'll always be surrounded by love and care. Happy Eid-ul-Adha 2022!
"No shadows to depress you. Only joys to surround you. Allah himself to bless you. These are my wishes for you. Today tomorrow and every day” Eid Mubarak 2022!
"O children of Adam, we have provided you with garments to cover your bodies, as well as for luxury. But the best garment is the garment of righteousness. These are some of GOD's signs, that they may take heed." - Holy Quran, 7:26
The happy occasion of Eid al-Adha is here. I will pray to Allah to bless you with happiness, health, and wealth. May you enjoy this festival of joy with all your loved ones. Bakra Eid Mubarak!
"Let our religions unite us for human kindness rather than dividing us on what we believe. Eid Mubarak 2022." - Hockson Floin
May Allah accept our sacrifices and let us not forget the needy ones during this Eid, Ameen! Eid Mubarak 2022!
