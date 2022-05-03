ADVERTISEMENT

Eid al-Fitr at 'Puraani Dilli': A Day in Photos

Take a peek at the Eid festivities in Old Delhi.

Ribhu Chatterjee
Published
Photos
3 min read
Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the month-long fast period. When the crescent moon shines through the night sky, it marks the advent of Eid. We're unsure if the moon can be clearly seen through Delhi's polluted air, but that has never deterred 'Dilliwalas' from celebrating Eid with full gusto, especially in 'Purani Dilli'.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Children at Jama Masjid, Delhi.&nbsp;</p></div>

Children at Jama Masjid, Delhi. 

(Photo: Ribhu Chatterjee) 

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A woman praying at Jama Masjid, Delhi.&nbsp;</p></div>

A woman praying at Jama Masjid, Delhi. 

(Photo: Ribhu Chatterjee) 

In the month of Ramadan, the lanes in front of Jama Masjid come alive; it bears a carnival-like atmosphere. The aroma of kebabs and biryani lures you to these jam-packed alleys.

Families and children are dressed in their festival best; no one misses out on the chance to flaunt their Eid fashion quotient.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A little cap shopper.&nbsp;</p></div>

A little cap shopper. 

(Photo: Ribhu Chatterjee) 

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shoppers choosing dry fruits.&nbsp;</p></div>

Shoppers choosing dry fruits. 

(Photo: Ribhu Chatterjee) 

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Cool hijab's are in vogue.</p></div>

Cool hijab's are in vogue.

(Photo: Ribhu Chatterjee) 

During the fasting period, the 'azaan' starts at 5:15 pm. The entire masjid is filled with the devout. After 'wuzu' (washing their hands and feet), they enter the mosque. What's interesting is their synchronisation and the rhythm of the prayer. It gives a sense of oneness.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Performing wuzu.</p></div>

Performing wuzu.

(Photo: Ribhu Chatterjee) 

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A kid getting distracted during namaz.&nbsp;</p></div>

A kid getting distracted during namaz. 

(Photo: Ribhu Chatterjee) 

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Namaz inside Jama Masjid.&nbsp;</p></div>

Namaz inside Jama Masjid. 

(Photo: Ribhu Chatterjee) 

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A little boy offering namaz.&nbsp;</p></div>

A little boy offering namaz. 

(Photo: Ribhu Chatterjee) 

To break the fast, the masjid offers free food to everyone – samosa, jalebi, banana, and dates. Around 6:55 pm, the official announcement is made for the iftar. That's when the fast is broken.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Food for those who are going to break their fast.&nbsp;</p></div>

Food for those who are going to break their fast. 

(Photo: Ribhu Chatterjee) 

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Food being served at Jama Masjid.&nbsp;</p></div>

Food being served at Jama Masjid. 

(Photo: Ribhu Chatterjee)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Family breaking their fast at Jama Masjid.</p></div>

Family breaking their fast at Jama Masjid.

(Photo: Ribhu Chatterjee)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A little kid enjoying his juice.&nbsp;</p></div>

A little kid enjoying his juice. 

(Photo: Ribhu Chatterjee)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Families on the eve of Eid at Jama Masjid.&nbsp;</p></div>

Families on the eve of Eid at Jama Masjid. 

(Photo: Ribhu Chatterjee)

In 'Puraani Dilli', the vibe of Eid hasn't changed for centuries. The old and the new co-exist here. Even now, when the faithful embrace each other with an 'Eid Mubarak', just for a moment, all the pain, hardship, and struggles of life are forgotten and they surrender themselves to the festivities. As they say, "Eid toh bahana hai, bas khushi manana hai."

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Jama Masjid on the eve of Eid.</p></div>

Jama Masjid on the eve of Eid.

(Photo: Ribhu Chatterjee)

