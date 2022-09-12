ED Issues Fresh Summons to MP Abhishek Banerjee's Kin After 'Erroneous' Notice

The Enforcement Directorate has issued fresh summons to Maneka Gambhir, the sister-in-law of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, for questioning in a money laundering case after it was found that the agency "erroneously" issued her a notice for appearance at 12:30 am instead of 12:30 pm on Monday, 12 September, official sources said.

Gambhir was handed over the summons to appear at the ED office in Kolkata on Monday "at 12:30 am" by agency officials at the Kolkata airport on 10 September after they denied her from travelling abroad as she was required to join investigation in an alleged coal scam case.

She reached the ED office in Salt Lake area around the stipulated time given on the summons but as it was an erroneous date issued inadvertently, she found the office closed and returned after clicking some pictures, the sources said.