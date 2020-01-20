ED Arrests NRI Businessman CC Thampi Under PMLA Act

The ED has arrested NRI businessman CC Thampi, being probed for alleged forex violations of over Rs 1,000 crore and other charges, under the anti-money laundering law, officials said on Monday, 20 January.

The central agency has been probing Thampi in a case of purchase of property in Kerala in alleged contravention of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

A show cause notice of over Rs 1,000 crore was slapped by the ED against him in 2017.