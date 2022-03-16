After 2 Yrs, Govt Restores E-Tourist Visa to 156 Nations, Regular Visas to All

India has restored, with immediate effect, all valid five year e-tourist visas that are given to nationals of 156 countries along with regular paper visa to citizens of all countries, nearly two years after their suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All currently valid regular tourist visas with old long duration (of 10 years) given to the citizens of Japan and United States have also been restored, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday, 16 March, citing officials.

Further, new long duration (10 years) tourist visas will be issued to the nationals of the US and Japan.