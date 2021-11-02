Dresses Expensively, Frames People in Drug Cases: NCP Leader on Sameer Wankhede

Responding to these claims, Wankhede said that the drug peddler, Salman, had indeed approached his sister.

Labelling Malik's comments as false allegations, he added "Salman tried to trap us via a middleman. He was arrested and is in jail."

He claimed further that the accused had approached the

Mr Wankhede clarified that the accused in question had earlier also given a false complaint to Mumbai Police and that it had been closed, news agency ANI reported.

"After that peddlers like Salman were used to trap my family," Wankhede said further.

On the matter of his expensive clothes, the NCB officer rubbished Malik's claims as 'rumours'. "As far as my expensive clothes are concerned, it is just a rumour. He (Mr Malik) does not have knowledge," he stated.

This controversy comes at a time when Wankhede probing the drugs-on-cruise case involving Aryan Khan.