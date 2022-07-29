'What Is the Motive?': Auto Driver's Counsel Asks in Dhanbad Judge Murder Case

According to the news published in the local newspaper Prabhat Khabar, while delivering the verdict, Judge Rajinikanth Pathak said, “Whatever the decision is, it will not be final. There is a way to go forward for both the sides. The one above (HC) will decide. We are passing our verdict based on the evidence we have.”

There is no dispute that Lakhan was driving the auto and Rahul was sitting next to him. Both the accused tried to mislead the court and kept changing their statements. The accused leveled allegations against each other, but, stressed that the incident was an accident.

The driver said that something had come under the auto and the vehicle swerved. However, the evidence does not suggests so.

The Judge said, “The accused claimed that he was intoxicated. But experts said after the test that he was not drunk. In such a situation, it is proved that both of them intentionally killed Judge Uttam Anand.”

Responding to the verdict, lawyer Vimlendu said,