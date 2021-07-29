Jharkhand HC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance of Dhanbad Judge’s Death

A case has been registered with the police against the unknown tempo driver, based on the complaint of the registrar from the civil court. The state government has also sought a reply on the matter from the district magistrate.

Late judge Anand had been handling a murder case against a certain Ranjit, who is related to an influential family of Dhanbad, popularly known as the Singh Mansion. Sanjeev Singh, one the members of the family, had earlier been a BJP MLA from Jharia.

The judge had also been hearing cases of various mafia killings in Dhanbad, and had recently rejected the bail requests of two gangsters, NDTV reported.