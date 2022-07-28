Dhanbad Judge Death Case: Two Accused Convicted of Murder, Sentencing on 6 Aug

A special court in Jharkhand's Dhanbad on Thursday, 28 July, convicted both accused persons in connection with the murder of Additional District Judge (ADJ) Uttam Anand.

The judge convicted autorickshaw driver Lakhan Kumar Verma and his helper Rahul Kumar Verma for offences under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (disappearance of evidence) read with Section 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Bar and Bench reported.

The hearing on quantum of sentence will take place on 6 August.